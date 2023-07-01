Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Update

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Shares of DNOPY stock remained flat at $56.60 on Friday. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466. Dino Polska has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Dino Polska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

