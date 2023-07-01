Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 79,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

