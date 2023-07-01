Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 337,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 537,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 896,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 249,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

