Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

DCOMP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. 29,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

