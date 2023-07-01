Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

