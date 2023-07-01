Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

