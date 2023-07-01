DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $75.78 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One DeXe token can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00006792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $75.78 million and approximately $511,233.07 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,815.81162296 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.053851 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $707,310.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

