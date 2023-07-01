Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.77.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.1 %

DLAKY stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

