Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
