Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,440,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its position in Denison Mines by 10.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 3,463,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 330,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.