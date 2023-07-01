Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $49,713.44 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,610. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

