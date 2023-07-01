Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $49,713.44 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 550,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,610. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.33.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Featured Articles
