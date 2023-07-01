Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $50.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.6 %

DAL opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

