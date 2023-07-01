Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DKL opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek Logistics Partners

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $516,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,022. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.