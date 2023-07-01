Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells $516,304.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 160,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,776 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $99,669.12.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $331,254.52.

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $437,984.10.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $54.36 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The company had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

