Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $8.26

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00027110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $86.97 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

