David J Yvars Group Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 3.1% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $445.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.30 and its 200-day moving average is $391.16.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

