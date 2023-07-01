David J Yvars Group Sells 9,404 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

David J Yvars Group decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for about 1.5% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

