David J Yvars Group Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000. Etsy makes up approximately 2.5% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.04.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $84.61 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $149.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $110.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

