David J Yvars Group Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Crocs comprises 2.7% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,027,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,824,000 after acquiring an additional 309,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $112.44 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

