David J Yvars Group Invests $1.98 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,248,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after acquiring an additional 555,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $160.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

