David J Yvars Group Has $811,000 Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

David J Yvars Group reduced its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust makes up approximately 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

