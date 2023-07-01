David J Yvars Group Has $275,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $468.98 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $434.32 and its 200 day moving average is $377.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

