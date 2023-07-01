David J Yvars Group Grows Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

David J Yvars Group increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the quarter. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

