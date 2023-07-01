Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.95

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.95 and traded as high as $67.26. Danaos shares last traded at $66.54, with a volume of 146,258 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 24.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 28.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaos

In related news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,354,081.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Danaos by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.