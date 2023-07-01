Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Reduced by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.9% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $240.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

