DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Citi Trends Price Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $179.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth about $576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

