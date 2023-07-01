CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 106.8% in June

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 31st total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 36.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CXApp Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXAI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 577,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,642. CXApp has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

