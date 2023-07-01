CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 106.8% in June

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,000 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 31st total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 36.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
CXApp Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CXAI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 577,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,642. CXApp has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.
CXApp Company Profile
