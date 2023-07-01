Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Culp Stock Performance

Culp stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Culp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Culp Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.