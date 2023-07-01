Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

Culp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.95 on Friday. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Get Culp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Culp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

About Culp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Culp in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.