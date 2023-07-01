CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.28

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

(Free Report)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.