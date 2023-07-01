Creditcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.80 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $52.07 million and $22.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

