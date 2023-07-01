Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.45

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.45 and last traded at $86.26, with a volume of 180259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

