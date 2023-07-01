Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $538.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

