Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

