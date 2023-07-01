Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. Corteva has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 17.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 10.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

