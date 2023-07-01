Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.67. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.64.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

