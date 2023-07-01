Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 4,820,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,030,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31.

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea; a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and a 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project that includes 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, Canada.

