Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,700 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 904,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPPMF. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.64.

Shares of CPPMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,113. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

