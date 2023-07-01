Contrasting FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR)

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and FuelCell Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get NET Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A -17.93% -4.49% FuelCell Energy -79.13% -18.42% -13.73%

Risk & Volatility

NET Power has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FuelCell Energy has a beta of 3.69, meaning that its share price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 FuelCell Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NET Power and FuelCell Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FuelCell Energy has a consensus price target of $2.96, suggesting a potential upside of 37.15%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than NET Power.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NET Power and FuelCell Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A FuelCell Energy $130.48 million 6.73 -$142.72 million ($0.33) -6.55

NET Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FuelCell Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NET Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NET Power beats FuelCell Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NET Power

(Free Report)

NET Power Inc., a clean energy technology company, develops and licenses technology that provides on-demand natural gas power with life cycle emissions. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About FuelCell Energy

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications. The company also provides SureSource platform in various configurations and applications, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. Its SureSource power plants generate electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, microgrids, hydrogen transportation, food and beverage, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.