Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $11.70-$12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day moving average is $228.89.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $58,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.