Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.89. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -482.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

