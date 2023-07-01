Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 29.6% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

