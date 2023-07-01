Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.4 %

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Shares of TMO opened at $521.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

