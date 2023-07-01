Congress Park Capital LLC Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 52,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,260,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $691.47 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $689.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

