Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

Hess Price Performance

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average is $138.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

