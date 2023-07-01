Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $483,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OXY opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

