Congress Park Capital LLC Invests $151,000 in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

