Congress Park Capital LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

