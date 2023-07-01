Congress Park Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,625 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 257,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.