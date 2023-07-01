Congress Park Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after buying an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $455.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

