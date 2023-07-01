Conflux (CFX) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $621.53 million and $120.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,562.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.72 or 0.00345896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.86 or 0.00941862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00551232 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00067912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00154238 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,202,941 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, "Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,979,113,466.6724644 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19991241 USD and is down -5.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $133,239,025.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/."

